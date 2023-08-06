List of local Juneteenth celebrations in Northwest Arkansas

Locals are hosting events across Northwest Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — Juneteenth is a national holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans on June 19, 1865. A variety of events will be held throughout Northwest Arkansas to celebrate the holiday.

Events throughout the area include:

June 16: Rogers — Black Man Brewing Beer sampling at Ozark Beer Company — The event is set to see residents "sampling beers and mingling with the brewer as we seek to build a more cohesive community."

June 17: Springdale — Third Annual Freedom Festival — Promising live music, entertainment, food, and a wellness fair, the Freedom Festival will feature The Ohio Players, Bone Thugs N Harmony, Yung Joc, Funk Factory, and Lisa Knowles and The Brown Singers.

June 17: Fayetteville Lil Flip Live — Rappers, singers, dancers, and models are gearing up to take the stage at the Arkansas Event Center.

June 17: Bentonville — 2nd Annual Juneteenth Sneaker Ball — Semi-formal event featuring DJ Dribblz, a bar, and a photo booth.

June 17: Bentonville — Grit Juneteenth Campout — A "first-touch" clinic for beginner bikers. There will also be riding, camping and grilling.

June 19: Fayetteville — Let’s Talk Annual Juneteenth Celebration — Let's Talk NWA is looking to celebrate Juneteenth by providing access to financial, mental health, and health coaches to assist low-income communities in learning how to navigate barriers. The free event is set to include food, music, resources, and a children's play area.

June 19: Juneteenth Open Mic — Virtual event hosting music, poetry, hip hop, jazz, and featured vendors.

June 24: Bentonville — Summer Forest Concert at Crystal Bridges — The outdoor, family-friendly concert series will feature national and local artists surrounded by art and nature.

