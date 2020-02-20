x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

entertainment

HGTV renews 'Fixer to Fabulous' for Season 2

The show follows husband-and-wife duo Jenny and Dave Marrs as they overhaul historic homes in Northwest Arkansas.

Fixer to Fabulous, a show about restoring homes in Northwest Arkansas, was renewed for a second season by HGTV.

The show follows husband-and-wife duo Jenny and Dave Marrs as they overhaul historic homes in Northwest Arkansas.

The Bentonville couple began remodeling historic homes in 2004. When they got the call a couple of years ago about starting a show on HGTV, they couldn't believe it.

"I've told this story before, but I deleted the email at first because I thought it was spam, and then I found out it wasn't, and we kinda went from there," Jenny said.

RELATED: Bentonville Couple Celebrates Season Finale Of HGTV Show

RELATED: New HGTV Series Focuses On Northwest Arkansas Home Renovations

Season 2 will consist of 13 episodes. 