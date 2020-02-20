HGTV renews 'Fixer to Fabulous' for Season 2

The show follows husband-and-wife duo Jenny and Dave Marrs as they overhaul historic homes in Northwest Arkansas.

Fixer to Fabulous, a show about restoring homes in Northwest Arkansas, was renewed for a second season by HGTV.

The show follows husband-and-wife duo Jenny and Dave Marrs as they overhaul historic homes in Northwest Arkansas.

The Bentonville couple began remodeling historic homes in 2004. When they got the call a couple of years ago about starting a show on HGTV, they couldn't believe it.

"I've told this story before, but I deleted the email at first because I thought it was spam, and then I found out it wasn't, and we kinda went from there," Jenny said.