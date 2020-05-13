x
First tropical system of the year may develop this weekend

The first subtropical system of 2020 may form in the next 3-5 days, roughly two weeks before hurricane season officially begins.
Low pressure will deepen off the coast of Florida over the next 5 days. There's a 70% chance that it will form into the first subtropical depression of 2020. If it strengthens enough to reach sustained winds of 39 MPH or greater, it will receive the name Tropical Storm "Arthur."

The official 2020 hurricane season starts June 1st.

While the majority of the impacts will be felt offshore with heavy rain east of Miami and in the northern Bahamas, scattered showers and storms are likely this weekend for south Florida, as well as higher waves and dangerous rip currents.

