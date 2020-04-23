x
1 killed as apparent tornado hits southern Oklahoma town

On Wednesday (April 21) clusters of severe weather roared through parts of Oklahoma and Texas.

MADILL, Okla. — One person has been killed as an apparent tornado tore through southern Oklahoma.

The storm hit the area around Madill, Oklahoma, about 4:30 p.m. 

Marshall County Emergency Management Director Robert Chaney says the person's body was found about a quarter-mile from a J&I Manufacturing trailer plant just outside Madill. 

Chaney said he had no other information about the person who was killed. Chaney said J&I Manufacturing took a direct hit from the storm. 

The storm also hit fence wire manufacturer Oklahoma Steel and Wire in Madill.