1 killed as apparent tornado hits southern Oklahoma town

On Wednesday (April 21) clusters of severe weather roared through parts of Oklahoma and Texas.

MADILL, Okla. — One person has been killed as an apparent tornado tore through southern Oklahoma.

The storm hit the area around Madill, Oklahoma, about 4:30 p.m.

On Wednesday (April 21) clusters of severe weather roared through parts of Oklahoma and Texas.

Marshall County Emergency Management Director Robert Chaney says the person's body was found about a quarter-mile from a J&I Manufacturing trailer plant just outside Madill.

Chaney said he had no other information about the person who was killed. Chaney said J&I Manufacturing took a direct hit from the storm.