1 killed as apparent tornado hits southern Oklahoma town

MADILL, Okla. — One person has been killed as an apparent tornado tore through southern Oklahoma.
The storm hit the area around Madill, Oklahoma, about 4:30 p.m.
On Wednesday (April 21) clusters of severe weather roared through parts of Oklahoma and Texas.
Marshall County Emergency Management Director Robert Chaney says the person's body was found about a quarter-mile from a J&I Manufacturing trailer plant just outside Madill.
Chaney said he had no other information about the person who was killed. Chaney said J&I Manufacturing took a direct hit from the storm.
The storm also hit fence wire manufacturer Oklahoma Steel and Wire in Madill.