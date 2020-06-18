x
Trump tweets 'huge boost of economic growth' coming with $40M grant to widen Arkansas highway

President Trump tweeted Thursday evening that the grant "will reduce congestion and travel time – a huge boost for economic growth!"
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Bojangles Coliseum, Monday, March 2, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday evening that a $40 million grant to the Arkansas Department of Transportation going towards reconstructing US Highway 67 "will reduce congestion and travel time – a huge boost for economic growth!"

The highway runs between the Main Street interchange in Jacksonville and the Highway 89 interchange in Cabot. The funds, ARDOT says, will go to projects like widening the lanes from four to six, constructing an overpass.

"Great things coming to Arkansas! $40M to be awarded to @myARDOT from @USDOT to reconstruct and improve US 67 in @PulaskiAR and Lonoke Counties," the president included in his tweet.

 “Our ultimate goal has been to widen U.S. Highway 67 up to Highway 89 but we’ve not had the funding needed to go that full distance,” said Lorie Tudor, ARDOT Director. 

“The current completed or planned widening ends at Highway 5 on the south side of Cabot, but this grant will allow us to extend the 6-lane widening to Highway 89.”

 