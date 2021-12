Arkansas moves to 8-0 for second consecutive season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday, the #10 Arkansas basketball team knocked off Little Rock, 93-78. It was the first ever meeting between the two schools in the regular season.

The Hogs went 2-0 this week against in-state opponents. The team is 8-0 for the second consecutive season.

Au'Diese Toney had a team high 18 points in the win. Devo Davis had 16.