Daniels' career day leads Hogs to 84-67 win over Cal

The junior guard led all scorers with a career-high 32 points as Arkansas improved to 7-2 on the season.

Makayla Daniels broke out with the best scoring day of her Razorback career, posting a career-high 32 points as she led Arkansas to an 84-67 win over Cal on Sunday.

Daniels scored from all over the court at Bud Walton Arena, shooting 11-for-15 from the field, draining four threes, and nailing all six of her free throw attempts.

Fayetteville native Sasha Goforth also posted a season-high 19 points, while guard Amber Ramirez led the team in rebounding with 11 boards.

Arkansas trailed 23-17 early in the 2nd quarter, then turned up the aggressiveness on both sides of the court to close the quarter on a 23-10 run, and take a 40-33 lead in to the half.

The Hogs were able to continuously get the ball inside and get to charity stripe, as Arkansas took 20 more free throws than Cal and finished the game 29-for-32 at the free throw line.

The win moves Arkansas to 7-2 on the season, and signifies a bounce back for the Hogs after a 52-51 loss in Orlando to UCF earlier in the week.