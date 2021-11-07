Pro Hogs: Benintendi, Keuchel win AL Gold Gloves

The pair of former Razorbacks won recognition for outstanding fielding at their position.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A pair of former Diamond Hogs are adding some hardware to their collection.

On Sunday night, Andrew Benintendi and Dallas Keuchel earned the American League Gold Glove awards at left field and pitcher respectively.

For Benintendi, his first time winning a Gold Glove comes after his first season in Kansas City, following a trade from Boston.

A gold standard in LF.



Andrew Benintendi brings home his first Gold Glove Award! pic.twitter.com/Qd9a1nQjYS — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 8, 2021

The former Golden Spikes winner had 7 defensive runs saved this season, the most among AL left fielders. Benintendi is one of two Royals outfielders to win a Gold Glove this season, along with Michael Taylor in center field.

As for Keuchel, the White Sox pitcher is no stranger to winning the award. Sunday marks the fifth time the 33-year old Tulsa-native has won a Gold Glove in his career. The only active pitcher who has won the award more times is Zack Greinke (six).

Dallas Keuchel has been named the A.L. Gold Glove Award winner among pitchers, his fifth career honor. Congrats, @kidkeuchy! pic.twitter.com/JlAJD2PAk7 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) November 8, 2021

Keuchel had a career year in terms of defensive runs saved for the AL Central champs, his 12 marking the most by a pitcher since 2012. His 41 assists were also most among MLB pitchers.