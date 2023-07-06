Isaiah Campbell called up to Mariners to make MLB debut

Campbell is 6-0 with a 2.63 ERA for the Arkansas Travelers this season.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Thursday the Seattle Mariners called former Arkansas pitcher Isaiah Campbell up to the team to make his MLB debut. Campbell joins Dominic Fletcher as the second player from the 2019 draft class to make the major leagues.

In his first full season in double-A Campbell is 6-0 with a 2.63 ERA for the Arkansas Travelers.

Campbell was in Northwest Arkansas when got the call up. The Travelers are in Springdale this week to take on the Naturals.