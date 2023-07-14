Arkansas picks up commitment from Benton RB Braylen Russell

Russell, 6-1, 230 pounds, of Benton, rushed for 1,643 yards and 26 touchdowns in the Panthers' run to the Class 6A state semifinals last season.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas secured a big-time in-state commitment from the 2024 class on Friday.

Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell, 6-1, 230 pounds, signed with the Razorbacks at Benton High School in front of family, friends and media members.

It was the second time Russell committed to the Razorbacks. The Benton product initially committed to Arkansas on November 6, 2021, but decommitted on October 9, 2022, after the Hogs lost to Mississippi State 40-17 in Starkville, Miss.

"When I decommitted, [Arkansas] never gave up on me," Russell said. "They stuck by my side... they kept hitting me up, kept pushing and kept staying on it... and it was home."

Russell, a multi-sport athlete who competes in basketball and track and field, rushed for 1,643 yards and 26 touchdowns in the Panthers' run to the Class 6A state semifinals last season.

He averaged 155.6 yards from scrimmage last year for Benton, who finished 9-3 overall. Along with making an impact on the ground, Russell was also a threat in the passing game, compiling 22 catches for 224 yards and one touchdown.

Before his junior season, Russell played for Lakeside, averaging 102.5 yards from scrimmage as a sophomore in 2021.

According to 247Sports, Russell is the fourth-ranked running back in Arkansas and No. 22 nationally for the position in the 2024 class.

One national scouting analyst said Russell is a future Power-5 starter who is big-bodied with impressive short-range acceleration.

The Benton product also considered offers from South Carolina and Tennessee.

"I may be big, but I have a soft heart for people," Russell said. "I want to tell [South Carolina and Tennessee] that I love the campus, loved the feeling. They didn't do anything wrong. I just had to pick one."

With 14 commitments thus far, On3Sports has Arkansas's 2024 class ranked No. 19 nationally, with 29% of its recruits coming from in-state.

Pine Bluff defensive lineman Charleston Collins and wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield are among the four in-state prospects with a hard commitment to the Hogs.

"[Collins and Crutchfield] are two dogs on the football field," Russell said. "When we get together, we're going to go get it done."

Four-star cornerback Selman Bridges of Lake Belton High School (Texas) also committed to the Razorbacks on Friday.

Bridges, 6-3, 170 pounds, is the sixth-ranked cornerback in the nation and a top 50 prospect in the 2024 class.

Last season, the Temple, Texas, native secured 46 tackles and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.