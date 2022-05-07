Razorback softball bounces back with 7-3 win over Texas A&M

No. 4 Arkansas hit four homers to break program record for home runs in a season.

After dropping the series opener in College Station, the No. 4-ranked Arkansas softball bounced back with a 7-3 win Saturday over Texas A&M.

The Hogs launched four home runs on the day, lifting their season total to 96, breaking the program record.

Mary Haff improved to 17-4 on the season, after pitching a complete game, allowing three earned runs on just four hits and one walk while striking out five.

The Razorback homers came via a solo shot from Hannah Gamill, and then 2-run HRs from each of KB Sides, Danielle Gibson and Linnie Malkin.

