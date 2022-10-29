10 Arkansas men's basketball falls to #12 Texas 90-60 in exhibition

The Razorbacks will start the season November 7 at home against North Dakota State.

Ahead of Saturday's exhibition game at Texas, Arkansas head men's basketball coach Eric Musselman said it would be an eye-opening experience for the Hogs.

That it turned out to be.

#10 Arkansas fell to #12 Texas 90-60 at the Moody Center in Austin. The Longhorns outscored the Razorbacks by twenty in the second half, pulling away to hand the Hogs the loss.

The top-15 matchup helped to highlight what the Hogs need to work on ahead of their November 7 season opener against North Dakota St.

Texas was able to shoot 54% from the field, and shoot 10-for-16 from 3-point range. The Hogs committed 23 turnovers in the game which resulted in 26 Longhorn points.