10 Arkansas men's basketball falls to #12 Texas 90-60 in exhibition

Ahead of Saturday's exhibition game at Texas, Arkansas head men's basketball coach Eric Musselman said it would be an eye-opening experience for the Hogs.
That it turned out to be.
#10 Arkansas fell to #12 Texas 90-60 at the Moody Center in Austin. The Longhorns outscored the Razorbacks by twenty in the second half, pulling away to hand the Hogs the loss.
The top-15 matchup helped to highlight what the Hogs need to work on ahead of their November 7 season opener against North Dakota St.
Texas was able to shoot 54% from the field, and shoot 10-for-16 from 3-point range. The Hogs committed 23 turnovers in the game which resulted in 26 Longhorn points.
In an issue that carried over from the win over Rogers State, Arkansas again struggled from the free throw line, shooting just 69% (16-for-23). The Razorbacks had two scorers in double figures, with Jordan Walsh (14 points) leading the way followed by Nick Smith Jr. (12 points).