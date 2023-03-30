'The most nervous I have ever been': Adam Wainwright performs national anthem on opening day

"It was fun and I'm glad I did it," Wainwright said after his surprise performance.

ST. LOUIS — Even though he started his final season on the injured list, Adam Wainwright gave fans a memorable moment on opening day.

Entering his 18th and final season, the Cardinals legend started the season on the injured list. Wainwright suffered a strained groin on Tuesday while working out in the weight room before the championship game of the World Baseball Classic.

He was originally announced as the Cardinals' 2023 opening-day pitcher but was replaced by Miles Mikolas following his injury.

But that did not stop Wainwright from making his last opening day memorable for not only him but for Cardinals fans.

After the pregame ceremony with the iconic Clydesdales and Cardinals Hall of Famers and legends, the 2023 roster entered the field and was announced to fans.

When it was time for "The Star-Spangeled Banner," Adam Wainright was announced as the performer.

"That was the most nervous I have ever been," he said after the Cardinals' opening-day loss to the Blue Jays.

Waino sang his heart out and was met with a roar of cheers from fans in Busch Stadium.

"The reaction afterward was really cool, really great. The fans have always made me feel loved and they especially did today," he said.

Wainwright said that there were very few people that knew that he was going to sing and he wanted it to be a surprise for fans.

"We didn't tell anyone, none of the players knew and I think only four people in the organization knew," he said. "I've had a blast, it's one of the most fun things I've ever done honestly. Just leaving the line and seeing my teammates' faces like, 'Are you kidding me?'"

Bet you haven't heard Busch Stadium much louder than when the crowd found out @UncleCharlie50 was going to be singing The Star-Spangled Banner on #OpeningDay. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DKGaTzz8Gt — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) March 30, 2023

Wainwright has shared his passion for singing and playing the guitar with fans over the years. He even worked on an album and original songs.

The 41-year-old is expected to be out for "weeks," according to Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol.

While his final season didn't start the way Wainwright and many fans wanted it to, he made sure to give fans a moment to remember for years to come.

"It was fun and I'm glad I did it."