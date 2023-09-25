Yes, veterans will still get disability, pension benefits during government shutdown

While much of the government will run out of funding without a new budget, several veterans programs are still funded for another year.

The government will shut down if federal lawmakers don’t pass a new budget by Sept. 30. Shutdowns happen when Congress doesn't approve funding to keep government programs running.

VERIFY reader G. Charleston asked if military veterans will continue receiving disability and pension benefits if the government shuts down.

THE QUESTION

Will veterans continue receiving disability and pension benefits if the government shuts down?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, veterans will continue receiving disability and pension benefits if the government shuts down.

WHAT WE FOUND

U.S. Code requires Congress to set aside funding for veterans benefits and medical care a year in advance, when it sets the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) budget in the federal government’s annual budget bills.

The advanced funding must cover the estimated cost of veterans benefits and healthcare for the year, U.S. Code says.

Veteran.com, a website that specializes in providing military benefits information, says the VA lobbied Congress to fund veterans benefits programs in advance after previous government shutdowns.

The VA section of the budget bill passed in December 2022, which funds the government up to Sept. 30, 2023, includes funding for the Veterans Benefits Administration and the Veterans Health Administration “which shall become available on October 1, 2023, to remain available until expended.”

Oct. 1, 2023 is the beginning of Fiscal Year 2024. The government will shut down without a new budget by that date because the most recent budget only provides most federal government agencies and programs funding for Fiscal Year 2023.

A Senate Republican summary of the December 2022 bill’s veterans spending said the bill included a total of $155 billion for veterans benefits and $128 billion for veterans healthcare for Fiscal Year 2024.

So while many government programs will run out of funding on Oct. 1, 2023, veterans benefits programs will instead get access to additional funds on that date.

Denis McDonough, who is the U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, confirmed veterans will continue to see benefits during a government shutdown.