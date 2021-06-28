Southside High School Principal to resign

Dr. Miller has served as Southside High School Principal in Fort Smith for three years, succeeding principal Wayne Haver.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — At a regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Monday (June 28), the Fort Smith Public Schools Board of Education approved the resignation of Southside High School Principal Dr. Lisa Miller.

According to a press release from Fort Smith Public Schools, Miller began her career in education at Kimmons Junior High in 2003, where she taught science and social studies. She then transferred to Ramsey Junior High teaching math, then served as principal at Coleman Junior High and the Freshman Academy in the Van Buren School District for eight years. She was recently named the Administrator of the Year by the Arkansas Scholastic Press Association.

The district says Miller will be moving to Cincinnati, Ohio, to be closer to her son, Drew, daughter-in-law, Macon, and two grandchildren.

“The time I have spent at Southside High School has been the most rewarding of my career. The students, teachers, colleagues and friends I have met along this journey have impacted my life in more ways that I can express. I will always be proud of my time as a Southside Maverick and a part of the Fort Smith Public Schools,” said Dr. Lisa Miller.

“Dr. Miller’s impact on secondary education in Fort Smith Public Schools has been tremendous. The leadership and dedication she has shown to the staff, faculty, students and families at Southside High School is extraordinary and admirable. We are sad to see her go but happy she will have the opportunity to be closer to family,” said Fort Smith Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Morawski.