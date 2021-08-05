Oklahoma Government signs abortion legislation at ceremonial event

House Bill 1102 is intended to greatly reduce the number of abortions within Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA, USA — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 1102 on Tuesday, August 3 during a ceremonial event.

According to an Oklahoma House of Representatives press release, House Bill 1102 will sharply reduce the number of abortions within the state.

The bill classifies the performance of an abortion as “unprofessional conduct” and directs the State Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision and the State Board of Osteopathic Examiners to revoke the licenses of physicians who perform abortions for at least one year.

The bill was signed by Gov. Stitt on April 26 and becomes effective on Nov. 1.

The release stated, "The bill provides an exception for abortions performed to save the life of the mother."

HB1102 was written by Rep. Jim Olsen and Sen. Julie Daniels.