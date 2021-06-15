Chris Jones announces run for Arkansas governor in 2022

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Arkansas native Chris Jones announced his Democratic campaign for Governor of Arkansas in downtown Pine Bluff and in a launch video released on social media.
Jones is a physicist and ordained minister. He also holds five degrees: bachelor’s degrees in physics and mathematics from Morehouse College; master’s degrees in nuclear engineering and technology and policy, and a Ph.D. in urban studies and planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Jones has spent his career promoting science, engineering, faith, equity, and inclusion — with graduate degrees in nuclear engineering and urban planning, according to Jones' website.
He has a wife and three daughters. His wife, Dr. Jerrilyn Jones, is an air force veteran and ER doctor.
Dr. Jones' latest job was as the executive director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, which is a nonprofit organization that strives to inspire entrepreneurs, creatives, support makers, and advance the infrastructure for entrepreneurs in Arkansas.
Jones says he is focused on rebuilding an organization that could use science and technology to open doors of opportunity for all Arkansans.
“The last few years have shown how much political division can tear us apart. The reality of this moment in our nation’s history is that if we want our politics to be different, we have to be different. Other candidates may try to divide us in this election. But I’m not running for governor to fight a culture war or to go on cable news. I’m here to bring Arkansans back together with a campaign that brings out our best. After the pandemic we’re ready for a real recovery. One that reaches every community. We want life to get back to normal, but not a return to the status quo. We want new goals, new possibilities, and new leadership that doesn’t shy away from challenges, and instead, dares to dream big. I’m in this race because Arkansas needs a governor focused on solutions, not politics. I’m in this race to rebuild our infrastructure. To invest in healthcare and education. To extend access to rural broadband. And to give Arkansans the tools we need to compete. I’m running because we want a governor focused on healthy families and thriving neighborhoods – not what’s happening in Washington. I’m in this race because the people of Arkansas deserve a voice and a governor who will listen."
Jones enters the democratic race with Supha Xayprasith-Mays, James “Rus” Russell and Dr. Anthony Bland.
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders' also launched her bid for Arkansas Governor in January and is running against Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in next year's primary.