Chris Jones announces run for Arkansas governor in 2022

“The last few years have shown how much political division can tear us apart. The reality of this moment in our nation’s history is that if we want our politics to be different, we have to be different. Other candidates may try to divide us in this election. But I’m not running for governor to fight a culture war or to go on cable news. I’m here to bring Arkansans back together with a campaign that brings out our best. After the pandemic we’re ready for a real recovery. One that reaches every community. We want life to get back to normal, but not a return to the status quo. We want new goals, new possibilities, and new leadership that doesn’t shy away from challenges, and instead, dares to dream big. I’m in this race because Arkansas needs a governor focused on solutions, not politics. I’m in this race to rebuild our infrastructure. To invest in healthcare and education. To extend access to rural broadband. And to give Arkansans the tools we need to compete. I’m running because we want a governor focused on healthy families and thriving neighborhoods – not what’s happening in Washington. I’m in this race because the people of Arkansas deserve a voice and a governor who will listen."