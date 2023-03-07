Who is Cody Hiland? | What to know about newest member of Arkansas Supreme Court

Gov. Sarah Sanders announced that Cody Hiland will serve as the newest member of the Arkansas Supreme Court following the passing of Judge Robin Wynne.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has named a new Supreme Court Justice for the state.

Hiland previously worked as a prosecutor and an aid to Sanders' father, Mike Huckabee.

Additionally, Hiland has served as the Chief Legal Counsel for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.

He also served as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas from 2017 until 2020 after being nominated by then-President Donald Trump.

After leaving this role, Hiland worked alongside Sanders during her bid to become Arkansas governor.

"This is the first time [the] Arkansas Supreme Court will have a conservative majority," Gov. Sanders said after making the announcement.

Hiland's appointment comes after the unfortunate death of Associate Judge Robin Wynne, who died on June 22, 2023 at the age of 70.

Wynne, who served on the Arkansas Supreme Court since 2015, was a Fordyce native and was recently re-elected in 2022 to serve on the state's highest court.

He served on the Arkansas Court of Appeals, was a state representative, a Dallas County district judge, and worked at Wynne & Wynne Law Firm.

It was confirmed that Wynne passed due to losing his battle with leukemia.