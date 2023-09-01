National Coffee Day deals: Free drinks at Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and more spots

Friday is National Coffee Day and there's several deals and freebies you can cash in on!

WASHINGTON — National Coffee Day is Friday, Sept. 29, and many places around the country will be offering up deals and discounts to mark the occasion.

Below you'll find a list of some of the major chains offering National Coffee Day deals on Friday. As always, be sure to check with local stores in your area to confirm they are participating.

Dunkin'

All Dunkin' Rewards members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase on Friday, Sept. 29. The company is also debuting a collection of bracelets from Little Words Project for sale online for $30.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee, without requiring any purchase. The donut chain is also offering a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 with the purchase of any dozen.

Starbucks

While Starbucks isn't offering any nationwide deals for National Coffee Day this year, some select locations will be offering free tastings led by their baristas. Customers should check with their local store for more details and to see if those locations are participating.

Caribou

Caribou Perks members can get a medium Espresso Shaker for just $3 on Friday, Sept. 29. The offer will automatically be loaded onto Caribou Perks accounts and must be redeemed in the Caribou Coffee mobile app.

Sheetz

Sheetz stores will celebrate National Coffee Day by offering customers a free cold brew or nitro cold brew with the purchase of any item through the Sheetz app. This promotion, which also includes free add-ons like salted caramel cold foam, can be redeemed through the Sheetz app and is valid for any size cold brew at all of Sheetz’s 700 locations.

The offer is valid starting on National Coffee Day (September 29) and lasts until October 1, Sheetz said.

Peet's Coffee

Peet's is putting a unique spin on its National Coffee Day deal by launching a "Disloyalty Program," where customers with rewards points at rival coffee brands can get a free drink on Friday, Sept. 29.

What you have to do is visit PeetsDisloyalty.com and sign in or create a rewards account. Then, upload a screen shot from another coffee chain's rewards program that you're a part up. On Friday, there will then be a free coffee coupon on the Peet's app. The offer is only eligible at participating locations.

Dutch Brothers

Dutch Brothers will be selling "Drink More Coffee" hats at all of their stores on Friday, Sept. 29. Anyone who purchases the $20 hat can then get any drink of their choice for free on Sept. 29.

White Castle

While White Castle may come to mind more for National Cheeseburger Day, the fast food chain is also offering up a deal for National Coffee Day. Customers can get a coupon on White Castle's website and social media channels for a free small coffee with any purchase from Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts is celebrating National Coffee Day by giving customers a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with any purchase on Sept. 29. This will only be available in person.

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase for reward members on Friday, Sept. 29.