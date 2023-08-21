Lights seen in the sky across 5COUNTRY: Here's what we know

A mysterious string of lights seen in the night sky across 5COUNTRY.

ARKANSAS, USA — We've gotten several messages across 5COUNTRY, from West Fork to eastern Oklahoma and beyond, about a mysterious string of lights seen in the night sky.

Short answer: It's a satellite. (Not aliens.)

But there's a reason we're seeing these specific satellites. They're low-orbit satellites from a company called Starlink that uses these satellites to bring broadband internet to their customers.

According to Starlink's website, what makes their satellites different could be related to the reason we can see them so much in our skies: There's more of them.

"Most satellite internet services come from single geostationary satellites that orbit the planet at 35,786 km," the Starlink website says. "Starlink is a constellation of thousands of satellites that orbit the planet much closer to Earth, at about 550km, and cover the entire globe."

In fact, there's a way to know exactly when these bright lights will be on top of 5COUNTRY. There's a straightforward website that says when the satellites have passed over a specific location called findstarlink.com.