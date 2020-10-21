Walmart increases supply of smaller Thanksgiving meal portions

From turkey to ham, Walmart announced it has increased the supply of smaller portions for Thanksgiving 2020, anticipating changes in the ways families celebrate.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — From turkey to ham, Walmart announced it has increased the supply of smaller portions for Thanksgiving 2020, anticipating changes in the ways families celebrate.

Jacqui Lyons, Divisional Merchandise Manager, Seafood and Seasonal Meat, Walmart, unveiled the company’s plans in a blog post titled “Customers are Planning Differently for Thanksgiving — and Walmart is Ready.”

“This year has brought a rapid and constant change in every facet of our daily lives, and we know Thanksgiving celebrations will be no exception. The sprint to Thanksgiving is likely going to be spread over a greater number of days, and the largest turkey in the freezer is less likely to be the star,” wrote Lyons.

Highlights of Walmart’s plans to “set the table” include:

Smaller turkeys for smaller gatherings: An increase in Walmart’s assortment of bone-in and boneless turkey breasts by 20-30%

Shop earlier: Plans for a longer shopping window

More Options: Growing popularity of ham and convenient solutions

Shopper insights and more on how Walmart is preparing for Thanksgiving can be found in the blog.

In addition, Walmart’s Every Day Low Price (EDLP) on turkeys will last all season long with EDLP pricing starting Nov. 2 and lasting through Dec. 26.