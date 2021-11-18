USPS adds new machine to NWA processing plant to help with holiday rush

USPS is looking to expedite shipping with a new machine that sorts mail faster and more accurately.

ARKANSAS, USA — The holidays are approaching and the United States Postal Service (USPS) is expecting customers to ship a lot more packages and letters.

Officials say a new sorting machine at a local USPS processing plant can sort faster and more accurately than any human.

“It’s a machine that does up to 3,500 to 3,600 pieces an hour," said Northwest Arkansas Processing and Distribution plant manager Billy Mayes. “It’s rated for 3,000 pieces an hour.”

The new automated sorting unit can sort mail 12 times faster than any human, with less error Mayes said.

“Glad to hear that,” said USPS customer Harry McDermott. “I really am glad to hear that. That should speed it up quite a bit.”

McDermott uses USPS frequently for business but says he switches to FedEx when he needs something delivered fast.

“Because it’s been so delayed lately, I can’t trust the post office,” he said.

USPS is hoping to change the minds of people like McDermott. Officials say the new sorting machine can do the work of eight humans. However, USPS says it’s not taking jobs away from anyone.

“It’s going to help them get home a little sooner,” Mayes said. “We also added a lot of people here. We added 43 people to this facility. The machine can’t do it all.”

“It always helps. The more organization there is of course it makes it easier for everyone,” said USPS customer Joela Osejoe.

Osejoe is already sending items for the holidays. “We planned ahead with our mailing pictures and cards. Trying to get ahead of the game.”

USPS is encouraging everyone to do the same, saying if customers want packages delivered by Christmas, they need to drop off mail by Dec. 9.

“We’re open 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Mayes said. “We want all our customer to get their mail on time every day. That’s what we’re planning on.”

USPS says it expects Dec. 13-18 to be the busiest time for mailing and shipping, so, it’s reminding you to mail early.