Tyson Foods to require COVID vaccine for all U.S. employees

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale-based Tyson Foods said Tuesday (Aug. 3) that it would require its U.S. workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Spokesman Derek Burleson said that mandate would affect approximately 120,000 processing plant and corporate office workers. About half of them have already received the COVID vaccine.

The company’s leadership (officers and above) must be vaccinated by Sept. 24. Employees working in an office have until Oct. 1 to receive the vaccine. All other U.S. employees are required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions. Frontline workers will receive a $200 bonus once they are vaccinated, the company said.