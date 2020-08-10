Tyson Foods to Pilot health clinic near Berryville and Green Forest plants

Tyson Foods, Inc. is partnering with Marathon Health to pilot a local health clinic near the company’s Green Forest and Berryville plants.

BERRYVILLE, Ark. — As part of efforts to boost the overall health and wellness of its workforce, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is partnering with Marathon Health to pilot a local health clinic near the company’s Green Forest and Berryville plants.

The clinic will give Tyson team members and their families easier access to high-quality healthcare and, in most cases, at no cost.

“NARMC is excited to collaborate with Tyson Foods and support their efforts to improve the health of their team members through expanded healthcare services,” said Sammie Cribbs, COO and CNO, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center,

Harrison, Arkansas. “We will work with the Tyson team to enhance these efforts by providing additional services and wellness opportunities to care for these community members. This is an exciting time for the community, and NARMC is honored to be part of this growth opportunity.”

The clinic, which will be operated by Marathon Health, will provide primary and preventive care, including health screenings, lifestyle coaching and health education, as well as behavioral health counseling.

Marathon Health will also collaborate with the Berryville and Green Forest community health providers, including primary care physicians and specialists, to ensure appropriate care is delivered.

“We’re piloting these clinics to promote a culture of health in our company that results in a healthier workforce,” said Johanna Söderström, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Tyson Foods. “Some of our frontline team members aren’t using their health plan benefits, and others don’t seek care until there’s a crisis. We want to change that by providing access to care that can help detect health conditions early and promote healthy habits.”

Tyson Foods announced the initiative to pilot seven health clinics near company production facilities earlier this month. In addition to Berryville/Green Forest, clinics will be opened up in Lexington, Nebraska, Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Storm Lake, Iowa and Holcomb, Kansas.

The locations of the other clinics will be disclosed soon.

“Partnering with Tyson to improve the health and wellbeing of their employees and families is an honor for Marathon Health,” said Jerry Ford, CEO of Marathon Health.

“We offer care that often looks beyond the symptoms and helps people take new actions around their own health. We are excited to see the profound changes in the lives of the people we will serve at the Tyson health centers.”

Marathon Health was ranked the #1 worksite healthcare services provider

by Klas, an independent research firm that has been providing impartial insights to the healthcare industry since 1996.

The April KLAS 2020 report said, “Viewed as a strong partner, Marathon Health is the clear performance leader in this market. Clients report positive health outcomes (including improved management of weight and chronic conditions), and high satisfaction with the firm’s wellness and lifestyle coaching and a proactive approach to employee health.”

The clinic services are in addition to the benefits already offered to team members such as affordable health, life, dental, vision and prescription drug benefits. Tyson

Foods require all regular, full-time team members who have completed 59 days of employment to have health care coverage through either the company-sponsored health plan or through a family member’s plan. This means that 100 percent of the company’s eligible team members have access to health care coverage.