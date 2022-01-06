St. Scholastica Monastery to move forward with demolition

Despite public outcry, the sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery in Fort Smith will move forward with their decision to demolish the building.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery, the historic building will likely face demolition within the next two to three months.

This decision comes after opposition and community support for the 98-year-old building to stay. In a statement to 5NEWS, the sisters say it was a difficult decision to make but are continuing to move forward with demolition.

"All have expressed sadness about the decision, which we expected and understand," the sisters said in a statement addressing the outpouring of community response. "We feel sadness, too, and greatly appreciate those who also included support, understanding, and respect for our heart-wrenching decision."

A decade ago, the sisters were quoted $15 million to bring the building's electric and plumbing up to code, which is why they say they choose to tear the building down.

"After considering the suggestions made by people outside our monastic community to save the Former Monastery Building, we sisters feel that none of them offer a viable use for the building that satisfies the spiritual and economic constraints pertinent to our Benedictine community," the sisters said.

On Wednesday, June 1, a group from Geospatial Technician for Halff Associates went to the monastery to preserve the building by capturing images of it using drones.

Their camera takes 300,000 measurements a second. It took about 15 minutes for them to get the drone footage. This information will then go to engineers to compile a rendering of the building.

"We came up here to fly this monastery so that we can have a three-dimensional model before they tore it down, so either for prosperity or, or even just as a favor," said Mark Martin with Geospatial Technician for Halff Associates.

With the demo expected in the next 2-3 months, the urge people to stay away from the building.

“We ask people to respect the safety perimeters set up for demolition,” the sisters said. “The public will be notified of milestones during the demolition, including the use of a wrecking ball. Implosion will not be used for this demolition.”

The sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery’s full statement reads:

"Immediately upon Saint Scholastica Monastery’s announcement that our former home would be demolished, public opinion came pouring in. All have expressed sadness about the decision, which we expected and understand. We feel sadness, too, and greatly appreciate those who also included support, understanding, and respect for our heartwrenching decision.

After considering the suggestions made by people outside our monastic community to save the Former Monastery Building, we sisters feel that none of them offer a viable use for the building that satisfies the spiritual and economic constraints pertinent to our Benedictine community. We feel we have made the best decision we could as good stewards of our land and building, and we stand by that decision. The demolition, including preparation thereof, will take two to three months. We ask people to respect the safety perimeters set up for demolition. The public will be notified of milestones during the demolition, including the use of a wrecking ball. Implosion will not be used for this demolition.

We ask you to remember that our monastery is not a building, but a community of Benedictine women who have served the people of Arkansas for 143 years. We sisters continue to live with you here in Fort Smith and pray for unity and healing during this difficult time. We also ask for you to pray for us.