Shooting at Mueller Co. plant in Albertville leaves two dead, two injured

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Mueller Co. plant in Albertville.

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — UPDATE: Police say the suspected shooter was found dead in Guntersville from what appears to be self-inflicted wounds.

Two people are dead and two are injured after a workplace shooting at the Mueller Co. plant in Albertville, AL. The plant is located in an industrial area of Albertville that's also home to Tyson Foods and Fastenal plants. Mueller and Co. makes fire hydrants and other water distribution and natural gas distribution equipment.

The suspected shooter has been located and businesses in the industrial park are safe to conduct business as normal. Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation.

No one involved in the incident has yet been identified.

Albertville police chief Jamie Smith shared the following:

It is with a heavy heart that I report to you a shooting that occurred early this morning. The incident happened around 2:30am this morning at Mueller located at 956 Industrial Blvd. in Albertville.

For an unknown reason an employee of the industry began firing a weapon at fellow employees. During the shooting, 2 employees were fatally wounded and 2 more were injured. The gunman then left the scene in a vehicle. The 2 injured persons were transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment. At this time Detectives are processing the scene and information is being gathered about the identity of the shooter and his possible whereabouts. Surrounding agencies responded to the scene and everything humanly possible is being done at this time to locate the person responsible. No names are being released at this time pending notification of family of those involved.

