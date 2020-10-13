Rogers swim school to celebrate grand opening with fundraiser for Rogers Fire and EMS

Goldfish Swim School is working to raise money for Rogers Fire and EMS to celebrate its grand opening.

ROGERS, Arkansas — Goldfish Swim School of Rogers is gearing up for the school’s grand opening on Oct. 16, and to celebrate, the Fleming Family is working to raise money for the Rogers Fire & EMS.

“We are thrilled to be opening Goldfish Swim School of Rogers to provide swim lessons and teach water safety through our Science of SwimPlay philosophy, but we’re also excited to have an opportunity to become a deeper part of this community. We decided that, by celebrating our grand opening with a fundraiser for the Rogers Fire Department, we could help our community and help those who are also focused on the safety and health of our community. The money raised will help build the second baby box in the state of Arkansas, right here in Rogers,” Goldfish Swim School of Rogers owner Mark Fleming said.

The Grand Opening Event will be held on Oct. 16 at 3:00 p.m., beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

From 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., families can enjoy a Trunk or Treat in the Goldfish parking lot. Donations for the Fire Department will be taken throughout the whole event.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Rogers Fire & EMS, who are working to raise $15,000 for the baby box. Baby boxes, usually installed at a fire department building, offer people an anonymous place to safely leave a newborn if they are no longer able to care for them.

When a person places a baby in the box, an alarm goes off alerting the staff so they can take the baby to the hospital for proper care and placement.

“Having a baby box at our fire department building would allow us to protect some of the most vulnerable lives in our community. A baby box is one of those things that, while you hope no one ever has to use it, can be a lifeline for people who are unable to care for their infant. We are thankful to the local owners of Goldfish Swim School for hosting this raffle for this important initiative,” Fire Chief Jenkins said.

