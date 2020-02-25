Police searching for Fort Smith man not seen since his home caught fire

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith police are searching for a man who was reported missing after his home caught fire.
Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department assisted with traffic control for a house fire at 1100 block of N 37th St. Tuesday, February 18.
The homeowner, Bill K. Parker, has not been heard from since the fire.
Authorities searched the premises of the house, but Parker was not located.
A family member has filed a missing person report for Parker.
If you have any information about Parker's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department Detective Bureau at 479-709-5116.