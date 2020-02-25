x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Police searching for Fort Smith man not seen since his home caught fire

Bill Parker has not been seen since his home caught fire on February 18.
Credit: Fort Smith Police Department

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith police are searching for a man who was reported missing after his home caught fire. 

Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department assisted with traffic control for a house fire at 1100 block of N 37th St. Tuesday, February 18. 

The homeowner, Bill K. Parker, has not been heard from since the fire. 

Authorities searched the premises of the house, but Parker was not located. 

A family member has filed a missing person report for Parker. 

If you have any information about Parker's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department Detective Bureau at 479-709-5116. 
Fort Smith Police Department
MISSING PERSON: On the night of Feb. 18, 2020, Fort Smith Police ass... isted with traffic control for a house fire at the 1100 block of N 37th. The home owner, Bill K. Parker, has not been located at the time of this post, following an extensive search of the premises by the Fort Smith Fire Department.
Facebook