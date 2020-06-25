Police chase ends with a spike strip and taser in Northwest Arkansas

Tontitown Police Chief Corey Jenison says the department is prepared for chases like this one because they're frequent on this stretch of road.

TONTITOWN, Ark. — A police chase from Missouri into Tontitown ended with officers deploying spike strips. Two officers were injured during the incident.

State and local police pursued 37-year-old Joshua Love down Highway 112 from the Missouri border.

Tontitown Police Chief Corey Jenison says the department is prepared for chases like this one because they're frequent on this stretch of road.

“Where we're situated in this area with two major thoroughfares that come through our city we see a lot of pursuits either that we initiated or someone brings to our city,” Chief Jenison said.

Police say Love was driving a flatbed dually farm truck and swerving into oncoming traffic during the chase that led law enforcement towards Tontitown.

As Love led police through Elm Springs, officers there deployed a spike strip that flattened all six tires.

“He had swerved at one of our officers who had to maneuver into the ditch a little bit to avoid a collision,” Chief Jenison said.

Jenison says that Love was removed from the vehicle because he refused to get out on his own.

Tontitown Police and Benton County law enforcement arrested Love and he was booked into the Benton County Jail. During the arrest, a Tontitown Officer cut his hand and had to get 11 stitches.

Jenison says at this point in his career he is not looking to be a part of any more pursuits because of how dangerous they can become.

“Do you want to choose to run from the police that’s your decision, we wish you wouldn’t but don’t bring it here,” he said.