Police: Homicide investigation underway at Pocola apartment complex

POCOLA, Okla. — The Police Police Department says a homicide investigation is underway at an apartment complex off Highway 112.

A 5NEWS crew at the scene spotted authorities removing a body from a unit at the Harris Apartments.

Multiple police agencies have been on the scene for several hours. Family members of the victim were also on the scene to speak with the police during the investigation.

The Pocola Police Department says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will be leading the investigation into the death.