Oklahoma hires Loyola Chicago's Moser as basketball coach

Oklahoma has hired Loyola Chicago’s Porter Moser as its basketball coach following Lon Kruger’s retirement.

Moser led Loyola to two deep runs in the NCAA Tournament and takes over a program accustomed to success. Kruger led the Sooners for 10 years and reached seven of the past eight NCAA Tournaments.

Oklahoma reached the Final Four in 2016 with Buddy Hield leading the way. In Kruger’s final season, the Sooners went 16-11 and finished with a loss to top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round.