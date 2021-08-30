Local Salvation Army crews deployed to help those affected by Hurricane Ida

Multiple crews and feeding units are being deployed to help those hit the hardest by the storm.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Arkansas and Oklahoma is heading south to help those affected by Hurricane Ida's wrath.

Multiple crews and feeding units are being deployed to help those hit the hardest by the storm.

Water, cleanup kits, food and shelter supplies have been staged and are ready to be sent to the affected areas.

The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas Area Command will be deploying a crew and feeding unit to serve those affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

Members from NWA Task Force-1 left for southern Louisiana Monday, Aug. 30 to assist with search and rescue efforts after the storm.

If you'd like to help, the organization says the best way is through a financial donation.