Local leaders talk about the importance of the Census for Northwest Arkansas

The Census determines federal funding and there's only a month left to submit your forms.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Northwest Arkansas has grown by leaps and bounds since the last census, which is why the 2020 headcount is so important.

The City of Rogers Mayor Greg Hines says the city is on track for participation.

“Among the larger cities in Northwest Arkansas, we are of a higher percentage of participation," Hines said. "The state participation rate right now is about 58% statewide. We’re at 68.4% in the city of Rogers.”

The population of Northwest Arkansas is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with diverse groups making a big impact on demographics.

“It’s expected for 2024 for that group to reach up to 31%. It’s really important to mention that the largest growing group in the region is the Hispanic and the LatinX population,” said Lourdes Peredo, Outreach Director for EngageNWA.

Cities like Bentonville, with a current estimated population of more than 54,000, have seen a growth rate of about 3-4% per year.

“Having a complete count is critical because it impacts our ability to receive funding for roads, schools, social services, emergency services, as well as, our representation at the state and federal level,” said Shelli Kerr, City of Bentonville Comprehensive Planning Manager.

City leaders say it's our civic duty to complete the 2020 Census, and it's required by law in the US Constitution.

A 1% undercount could cost the area millions of dollars in funding.

With more amenities than ever before from bike trails to restaurants, museums and attractions, the future is bright for Northwest Arkansas.

The original deadline to complete the Census was Oct. 30, but is not Sept. 30.