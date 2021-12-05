Little Rock diocese loosens COVID-19 restrictions at Catholic churches across Arkansas

Starting this weekend, congregations may gather in Arkansas to attend mass without a face mask.

ARKANSAS, USA — The diocese of Little Rock has made the decision to loosen Covid restrictions at Catholic Churches across the state.

Bishop Anthony Taylor made the announcement on Sunday (May 9) that the diocese of Little Rock would loosen the Covid-19 mask protocols in parishes across the state.

The decision comes after vaccines are now readily available and cases have gone down in the last few months.

Father Jason Tyler at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Fayetteville says he’s excited to see things moving forward but he himself will continue to wear a mask and has heard differing opinions throughout the church as they approach the weekend.

“There are some who are relieved even excited about the change and there are others who are a little more cautious and concerned and that’s why at St. Joseph’s we're going to keep our 11:30 a.m. mass mask required for those who are a little more concerned, and then the others will be optional but recommended.”