Gov. Hutchinson authorizes National Guard resources to support Louisiana in Hurrican Ida recovery

ARKANSAS, USA — As devastating floods and high winds overtake parts of Louisiana, Governor Asa Hutchinson is authorizing Arkansas National Guard resources to be sent to Louisiana to aid in recovery efforts.

Hurricane Ida made landfall today (Aug. 29) as a category 4 storm.

Governor Hutchinson shared the announcement via Twitter Sunday, August 29 saying,

"I have authorized both civilian and National Guard resources from Arkansas to support the emergency recovery efforts for our Louisiana neighbors. Neighbors helping neighbors."