Franklin County Sheriff's Office announces new member, K-9 Billow

Franklin County Sheriff's Office is proud to announce their newest member, K-9 Billow.

K-9 Billow is trained in narcotics detection, fugitive tracking, and patrol duties (biting/apprehending fleeing individuals).

Billow made his first find last week during a traffic stop in Franklin County, which included marijuana, LSD, and mushrooms. He is handled by Chief Deputy Travis Ball.

Billow is a German Shepard, originally from the Czech Republic, and was trained by Blue Streak K-9 out of Jonesboro.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office believes Billow will do great things for the county regarding drug use and possession and gives thanks to all of the individuals who donated and helped in obtaining Billow. They are as follows:

Sgt. Jason Parsons

Deputy Bill Pettway

County Judge Rickey Bowman

Chief Deputy Travis Ball

Cassie Johnson

Nathan Rodriguez-Razor Graffix

Wal-Mart of Ozark

Tractor Supply of Booneville

Ken's Towing

Master Made Concrete

The Ozark Police Department (for providing training location)

If you would like to donate to Billow, contact Cassie Johnson with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at (479) 667-4127.