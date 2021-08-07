Four fully vaccinated members of Arkansas church test positive for COVID-19

Asbury United Methodist Church in Little Rock announced that four fully-vaccinated members who attended worship on July 4 have now tested positive for COVID-19.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Asbury United Methodist Church in Little Rock announced that four fully-vaccinated members who attended worship on the Fourth of July have now tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the church, cases in Pulaski County are increasing to the point that in-person worship could be halted until numbers begin to decrease.

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the area has been met with concern from leaders in the church who are continuing to monitor the rate of positive cases in order to adjust protocol if necessary.