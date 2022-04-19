Fort Smith Police respond to shooting incident on N. 41st St.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on N. 41st St. on Tuesday afternoon.
On April 19, at 4:30 p.m., FSPD said in a Twitter post it was called to a shooting incident in the 2600 block of N. 41st St.
FSPD say one victim sustained minor injuries from an unknown suspect and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that can assist, please call 911 or contact FSPD at (479) 709-5000.
