Fort Smith Police respond to shooting incident on N. 41st St.

Fort Smith Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 2600 block of N. 41st St. where one victim was reported having minor non-life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on N. 41st St. on Tuesday afternoon.

On April 19, at 4:30 p.m., FSPD said in a Twitter post it was called to a shooting incident in the 2600 block of N. 41st St.

FSPD say one victim sustained minor injuries from an unknown suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that can assist, please call 911 or contact FSPD at (479) 709-5000.

At approximately 4:30 PM, Fort Smith Police were called to shooting incident in 2600 block of N. 41st St. One victim sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries from unknown suspect. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any info, please contact FSPD at 911 or 479-709-5000. pic.twitter.com/CfDsGrCluT — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) April 19, 2022

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.