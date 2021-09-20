Fayetteville to host four bulky waste cleanup events this fall

Fayetteville residents can dispose of large, bulky items that can't fit into normal trash cans.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville's Recycling and Trash Collection Division is hosting four bulky waste cleanup events this fall.

Starting this Saturday, Sept. 25, Fayetteville residents can dispose of large, bulky items that cannot fit into a normal trash can.

Bulky Waste Cleanup Dates and Locations:



Ward 1 – Saturday, Sept. 25; 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.:

Shaver Foods parking lot, 1367 S. Beechwood Ave.

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

Ward 4 – Saturday, Oct. 2; 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.:

Holcomb Elementary, 2900 N. Salem Road

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road Document shredding offered at the Happy Hollow location 11 a.m. - 2 p.m .



Ward 2 – Saturday, Oct. 9; 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.:

St. James Baptist Church, 764 W. North St.

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

Ward 3 – Saturday, Oct. 23; 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.:

Butterfield Trail Elementary, 3050 Old Missouri Road

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

Residents who participate are asked to bring a recent water bill to verify they live within the City.

Household hazardous waste materials will not be accepted at the cleanup events. The City says e-waste will be accepted at the Recycling and Trash Collection facility at 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road.