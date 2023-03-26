Dozens gather in Fort Smith to protest bathroom law

The new law will stop transgender people from using the restroom that matches their gender identity while at public schools.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A protest over a new Arkansas law that restricts transgender bathroom use in schools took place in Fort Smith Saturday, March 25.

Dozens of people crowded the sidewalk of Garrison Avenue and Southwest 2nd Street near the Arkansas-Oklahoma border to protest what is now known as the bathroom bill.

Governor Sanders signed off the legislation Tuesday. The new law will stop transgender people from using the restroom that matches their gender identity while at public schools.

Under this law, schools will be required to provide reasonable accommodation including single-person restrooms. Protestors say they held the protest to call out what they say is an anti-trans legislation not only in Arkansas and Oklahoma but in the United States as a whole. Protestors say trans people are going to continue to exist.

This week, 5NEWS spoke with the sponsor of the bill who says this is just a common sense law.