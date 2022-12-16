Death of Jonesboro officer ruled an accident

A letter written on Thursday by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley revealed the results of the Medical Examiner's autopsy report.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the letter written on Thursday by Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley, the Medical Examiner's autopsy report revealed that the death of Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks was an "accident" caused by "Sickle Cell trait-related sickling crises during physical exertion and heat stress."

The autopsy report also cited "hypertensive heart disease," "obesity," and several other health-related issues.

Parks, who was a patrolman for the Jonesboro Police Department, arrived for training at Camp Robinson to participate in physical training around 1 p.m. on July 17, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Department of Public Safety Secretary Jami Cook told state police that the 38-year-old was "extracted" from the class formation that began at 1:30 p.m. when the reported medical distress began. Oxygen was provided to him.

According to a press release from Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training, Parks was reportedly able to walk to an ambulance but was "stricken by cardiac arrest" once inside the ambulance.

He was pronounced dead upon reaching a nearby hospital.

Jegley's letter also mentioned that the investigation file into Park's death revealed: "concerning issues with the culture" of the state's training facility, including hazing and the lack of helpful cooperation in the investigation.