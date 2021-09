The department is selling commemorative 9/11 T-shirts to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.

CENTERTON, Ark. — The Centerton Police Department is remembering the lives lost 20 years ago during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The department is selling commemorative "Never Forget" 9/11 T-shirts to residents who want to honor those who lost their life.

Children's T-shirts cost $10 and adult T-shirts are $15.

The proceeds from the sales will be used for future community events, according to the CPD.