Police: Body found near Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are investigating after the body of a woman was found just off Rogers Ave. Thursday morning.

According to police, the body of the woman was found near N. 17th Street and Rogers Ave. around 8 a.m. on July 14.

Police are still working to find out her identity at this time.

Foul play is not suspected, but the investigation into the cause of her death is still ongoing.

If you have any information you think may help in this investigation, you're asked to contact officers at 479-709-5000.

