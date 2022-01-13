Bikes, Blues & BBQ talk about making the move to Rogers

The rally will be held in October in Rogers instead of Fayetteville where it's been for more than 20 years.

ROGERS, Ark. — It was last week the announcement was made that after more than 20 years in Fayetteville, Bikes, Blues & BBB will be moving to Rogers for their 2022 rally.

“I think there is an evolution to everything, and we are excited to see what the next evolution of the event is,” said Tommy Sisemore.

Tommy Sisemore is the executive director of the rally says they aren’t giving out specific locations for where events will be happening, but people can expect to see events in downtown and uptown Rogers, Arvest Ballpark in Springdale and near Eureka Springs.

“It’s fair to assume the event is going to be a little bit different in Rogers, I think it’s going to feel a little different and look a little different, but I think everything we change will be an improvement on how we are doing business,” Sisemore said.

The Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce held a meeting Thursday, Jan. 13, to discuss the rally moving into their city. Rogers Mayor Greg Hines says he’s excited to welcome the event to Rogers.

“I’m excited to see how the event can continue to grow and add value both to its northwest Arkansas home as well as the 350 or 400,000 visitors it brings on an annual basis," said Hines. "We definitely realize without mentioning the economic impact, we see that a benefit and a plus for Benton County going forward."

Sisemore says part of the decision to move out of Fayetteville was the fact that the large parking lot on Dickson and west avenue will no longer be available for them to use.

The other reason being the University of Arkansas has more and more athletic events that need the use of the Baum-Walker Stadium parking lot. Sisemore says it was a good time to make the move to Rogers where they will have more room. The last two rallies have been canceled due to the pandemic, but he is hopeful that this year’s rally will become a reality.

“We’re going to plan like we are having an event and obviously if it’s looking like it is right now, there’s not going to be an event. So, we’re just going to put our best foot forward and plan like we always do and pray for the best,” Sisemore said.