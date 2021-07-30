Arkansas Heart Hospital announces employee COVID-19 vaccination mandate

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Heart Hospital announced its employee vaccination mandate Friday (July 30) morning.
CEO, Dr. Bruce Murphy, released the following statement regarding the mandate:
“We cannot provide the best health care services possible if we do not first care for ourselves. With this policy, we are committed to fulfilling the fundamental promise to do everything within our power to protect the health and safety of our patients, team members, their families, and the communities we serve.”
Arkansas Heart Hospital will require its directors, executives, managers advanced practice nurses, physicians, and physician assistants to be fully vaccinated by September 30.
Starting August 1, Arkansas Heart Hospital employment offers will require non vaccinated individuals to receive a first dose by their start dates, and a second dose within 30 days of employment. There will be accommodations for religious and medical exemptions.