A new bill focused on reforms of Arkansas's Freedom of Information Act is now heading to the House for a vote.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new bill focused on reforms of Arkansas's Freedom of Information Act will go to the full House for a vote before heading to the desk of Gov. Sarah Sanders.

This comes as the legislation, Senate Bill 10 (SB10), passed out of the Senate on Wednesday by a 29-2 margin.

SB10 is the restructured FOIA bill that was introduced by Arkansas Sen. Bart Hester on Tuesday evening.

Some politicians like Sen. Clarke Tucker described the bill as being "broad," but still voiced his support due to "security concerns" surrounding FOIA as currently constructed.

Many Democrats and Republicans were frustrated with the original bill's restrictions on government transparency, including who joins the governor on taxpayer-funded trips.

But supporters said the legislation is for the safety of the governor and those around her.

Also on Tuesday, Sen. Hester discussed the new bill with 20 other Republicans, but it doesn't come without skepticism from other lawmakers about the scope of it and the rushed process.

"[SB10] focuses on protecting the security details of our governor and her small children," Hester said. "We believe the other sections of this policy that we've been debating over the last few days should continue to be debated because it's very important."

Meanwhile, fellow Sen. Bryan King, R- Green Forest, shared his frustration with the process for FOIA legislation.

"This last minute, making changes, scheduling meetings, canceling meetings, is not the way to run a process," King said. "In many government areas, we need more transparency, not less... I just want two things down here: a fair word, fair fight."