Actor Martin Lawrence filming in NWA

We also reached out to the City of Fayetteville who couldn't confirm the location but did say a crew is shooting in the area.

“Arkansas Cinema Society is ecstatic to hear that Martin Lawrence and John Malkovich are shooting a movie in Northwest Arkansas along with John Cusack and Emile Hersch making one down in Little Rock,” said Kathryn Tucker, Executive Director of Arkansas Cinema Society. “Over the last few years, filmmakers have come to realize that Arkansas is a great state for production with our fantastic talent and crew. Hopefully, the new tax credits passed by the legislature this spring will bring more big names to the area in the future.”