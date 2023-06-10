Why men should see their doctor more often: HealthLink

SEATTLE — An event in Seattle this month hopes to encourage men of all ages to take better care of their health.



On average, men are at higher risk for heart disease, and lung cancer, and face unique conditions like prostate cancer, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Services. The agency adds men on average die up to five years earlier than women.



Why that is, and what efforts can be made to improve men's health, will be discussed during the free seminar discussion in Seattle on Oct. 25.



"Back in the mid-'90s, we recognized that there was an issue with men's health; that men tended to not take care of themselves," said Dr. Richard Pelman.



Pelman is a clinical professor emeritus at the University of Washington School of Medicine Department of Urology and chairs the Committee on Men's Health for the Washington State Urology Society.



The WSUS is hosting the event that Pelman hopes enlightens men of all ages, to just go to the doctor.



"You guys that are watching, you know what I'm talking about. You're all busy, you know you should be doing something, maybe you're not certain what you should be doing," Pelman said.



Pelman pointed to past estimates that show one in five men fail to see a doctor, and adds, that 30 to 40 percent of younger men haven't seen a physician for a regular preventative check-up.



He said the seminar will discuss that.



Pelman also heads a podcast series called the "Original Guide to Men's Health" that explores an array of men's health topics ranging from longevity to kidney stones, and eating disorders.



Pelman helped organize an in-person, Q&A discussion that includes prominent physicians in Washington who specialize in longevity, sexual health, prostate disease, and cardiovascular health.



"At least we can do something to help solve a knowledge deficit," Pelman said.



Dr. Eugene Yang, a cardiologist at UW Medicine and medical director of UW Medicine's Eastside Specialty Center, is among the speakers.



"We try to do a comprehensive assessment of individual factors, so looking at blood pressure, cholesterol, lifestyle habits," Yang said.



Yang agrees with his colleague, Pelman, adding men see their doctors at much lower rates by as much as 20 to 30 percent.



"It's not well understood, but there have been some hypotheses around why that happens. One, I think men are fearful of a bad diagnosis, that's one thing that certainly comes up. I think a second thing is societal pressures around men in the past being the breadwinners and as a result feeling like they should not disrupt their work activities," Yang said.



The Q&A seminar will reinforce why paying attention to health matters so much.



"I hope that it motivates people to plug into the system, to get that checkup," Pelman said.



It's scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Temple de Hirsch Sinai in Seattle.