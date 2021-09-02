LeFlore County volunteers needed for Covid-19 vaccination sites

Volunteers will perform frontline duties and would become eligible for the vaccine depending on supply and availability.

LE FLORE COUNTY, Okla. — The Leflore County Health Department is in need of medical and non-medical volunteers at Covid-19 vaccination sites within the county.

According to a Facebook post from the department, volunteers will perform frontline duties and would become eligible for the vaccine. Though, "vaccine administration is entirely dependent upon supply and availability at the specific volunteer site and is not guaranteed," according to the post.

Click this link for information on how you can volunteer.

As of Feb 2, 2021, Oklahoma has reported 404,994 Covid-19 cases, 3,817 deaths due to Covid-19, 26,227 cases are currently active, and 374,950 people have recovered from the virus.

Oklahoma has also reported the number of covid-19 vaccines given. As of Feb 2, 2021, the total doses administered sit at 494,085.