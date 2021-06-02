Arkansas reports 1,824 new Covid-19 cases heading into Super Bowl weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 1,824 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.
According to the ADH, over 350,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.
New cases reported (304,723 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Friday: 1,824
- Thursday: 2,469
- Wednesday: 2,426
- Tuesday: 1,510
- Monday: 1,226
New deaths reported (5,050 total since the start of the pandemic):
- Friday: 41
- Thursday: 24
- Wednesday: 46
- Tuesday: 44
- Monday: 27
The ADH said it received 14,790 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state health department says 12% were positive.
- Thursday: 12%
- Wednesday: 17%
- Tuesday: 20%
- Monday: 21%
- Sunday: 15%
Covid-19 hospitalizations went down 7 to 808 on Friday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.
Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Friday’s Covid-19 numbers:
"We are continuing to increase our vaccine administration efforts across the state, with over 22,000 reported yesterday. This week, we have seen over 85,000 doses administered, which is an increase of nearly 30%. It's critical each of us follow department of health guidance this weekend to protect ourselves, our friends, and our families."