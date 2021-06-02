Arkansas reports 1,824 new Covid-19 cases heading into Super Bowl weekend

Arkansas cases continued to trend down on Friday, but deaths remained high. Health experts are warning about a surge in cases following the Super Bowl.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported 1,824 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

According to the ADH, over 350,000 Covid-19 vaccinations have been administered across the state since Dec. 14, 2020.

New cases reported (304,723 total since the start of the pandemic):

Friday: 1,824

Thursday: 2,469

Wednesday: 2,426

Tuesday: 1,510

Monday: 1,226

New deaths reported (5,050 total since the start of the pandemic):

Friday: 41

Thursday: 24

Wednesday: 46

Tuesday: 44

Monday: 27

The ADH said it received 14,790 PCR and antigen test results from across the state on Wednesday. Of those tests, the state health department says 12% were positive.

Thursday: 12%

Wednesday: 17%

Tuesday: 20%

Monday: 21%

Sunday: 15%

Covid-19 hospitalizations went down 7 to 808 on Friday after reaching a record high of 1,371 on Jan. 11, 2021.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement on Friday’s Covid-19 numbers: